McAdam LLC Buys 48,835 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 13.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $53,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

