McAdam LLC Buys 49,322 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 11.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $48,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 30,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,093. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.