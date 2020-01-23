McAdam LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $167.61. 51,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

