McAdam LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.1% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,683,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

