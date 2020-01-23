McAdam LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 184,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 3,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

