McAdam LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 389,465 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 543,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 277,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

