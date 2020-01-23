McAdam LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,826. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.