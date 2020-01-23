McAdam LLC Purchases 6,577 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.