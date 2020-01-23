Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $825,918,000 after buying an additional 502,349 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $102,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.27.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

