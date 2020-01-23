Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $218.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.42. 3,033,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

