McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Anthem stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.40. 1,038,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,961. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

