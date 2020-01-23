McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 2,360 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 144,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 1,811,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

