McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,932. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.