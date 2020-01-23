McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,086,000 after buying an additional 1,964,745 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,191,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,779,000.

SPMD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 346,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

