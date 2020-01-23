McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $24.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.26. 7,451,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.