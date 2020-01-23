McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 880.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.14. 1,740,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

