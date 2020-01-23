McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,222,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.30. 203,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

