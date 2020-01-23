McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 701,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 154,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.20. 898,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

