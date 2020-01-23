McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 5,257 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. 6,100,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,536. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

