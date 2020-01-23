McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $541.94. The company had a trading volume of 796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,172. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.80 and a 1-year high of $544.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

