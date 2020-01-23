McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.23. 660,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,520. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $147.27 and a one year high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

