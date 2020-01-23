Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.