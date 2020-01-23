MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.34 million and $392,795.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, Kryptono and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.22 or 0.05483603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011741 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinrail, DEx.top, Cashierest, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.