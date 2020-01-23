MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,376.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01952263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.96 or 0.04011751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00662162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00741024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00104156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010729 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00595233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

