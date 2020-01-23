Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MGP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 155.50 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,086,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,604. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

