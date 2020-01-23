Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 919,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In related news, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

