MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth $4,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $4,874,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 65.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,750 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.32. 521,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,578. MEDNAX has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

