Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.97. 3,769,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,602. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

