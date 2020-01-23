Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $121.09 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

