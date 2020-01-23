Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTB opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mercantil Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

