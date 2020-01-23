Mercantile Bank Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

