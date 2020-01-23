Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $99.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

