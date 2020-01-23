Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.49. 664,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,652. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

