Meritor (MTOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY20 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTOR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.29. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

