Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $221,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.26. 3,092,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,257. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.85. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $305.75 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

