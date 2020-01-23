Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 15,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

