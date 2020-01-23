Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,485 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,610,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.