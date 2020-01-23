Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.00. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

