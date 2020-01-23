Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:BRMK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

