Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,010 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 345,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,907,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.