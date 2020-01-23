Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 265,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $161.72 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

