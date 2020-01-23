Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.28. 7,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.87 and a 52-week high of $115.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.