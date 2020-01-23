Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,731 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,700,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 749,200 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 395,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 393,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,223 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,940,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,389,000.

EMLC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,457. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1593 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

