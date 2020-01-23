Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $239.58 and a twelve month high of $305.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

