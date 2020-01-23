Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Banner worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banner by 205.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. 31,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

