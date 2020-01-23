Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,914. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

In related news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

