Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,605,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

PPLT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $94.51. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,650. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.