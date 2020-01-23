Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 54.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 45.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

