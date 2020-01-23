Metal (MTL) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. During the last week, Metal has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $2.17 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00018461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Binance, Tidex, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

