Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $334,249.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $5.60.

Get Metronome alerts:

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,660,227 coins and its circulating supply is 10,135,978 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

